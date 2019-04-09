Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play vs. Jazz
Murray (rest) will play in Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude TV reports.
Murray got the night off along with Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic on Sunday, but now all three will be back in action for the final two games. With Murray back in the starting lineup, Monte Morris will return to playing the role of backup point guard.
