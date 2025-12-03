Murray (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against Indiana.

The star guard is shaking off a questionable tag with an ankle sprain, and he should be able to handle his normal workload. Murray has averaged 23.3 points, 6.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.8 minutes per tilt over 19 games this season, shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc.