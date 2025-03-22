Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Murray (ankle) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Murray has missed the last two games for the Nuggets due to an ankle issue. However, he'll be back on the floor in Portland on Friday. The veteran guard averages a career-high 21.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and a career-high 1.4 steals per contest.

More News