Murray (ankle) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Murray has missed the last two games for the Nuggets due to an ankle issue. However, he'll be back on the floor in Portland on Friday. The veteran guard averages a career-high 21.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and a career-high 1.4 steals per contest.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Doubtful against LAL•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Iffy to play LAL on Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Deemed out vs. Golden State•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Not expected to play Monday•