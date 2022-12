Murray (foot) is listed as available for Sunday night's game against the Suns.

Murray was probable coming into the day, so the expectation all along was that he'd be cleared to play in the finale of the NBA's five-game Christmas Day slate. Murray missed a game last week against Memphis, but including that contest he's appeared in 12 of the Nuggets' last 13 games. During that span, Murray is posting 19.8 points, 6.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 made threes per game.