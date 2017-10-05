Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will return to starting lineup Wednesday

Murray will start at point guard for Wednesday's preseason outing with the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Murray and Emmanuel Mudiay continue to rotate back and forth between the bench and starting lineup, as the two are currently fighting for rights to the starting point guard job. However, Murray has yet to make a huge impact over the first two preseason games and is coming off a fairly average performance Monday where he had seven points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one turnover across 21 minutes.