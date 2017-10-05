Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will return to starting lineup Wednesday
Murray will start at point guard for Wednesday's preseason outing with the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Murray and Emmanuel Mudiay continue to rotate back and forth between the bench and starting lineup, as the two are currently fighting for rights to the starting point guard job. However, Murray has yet to make a huge impact over the first two preseason games and is coming off a fairly average performance Monday where he had seven points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one turnover across 21 minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Seven points off bench Monday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will take on bench role Monday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores nine points in preseason debut•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Gets start in preseason opener•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Full participant in first days of camp•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Not expected to play in Summer League•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...