Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will return to starting lineup

Murray came off the bench Thursday due to a small violation of team rules but is expected to return to his starting role Saturday against the Pelicans, Christian Clark of BSNDenver.com reports.

It was quite the head scratcher when the Nuggets announced Monte Morris would join the starting lineup Thursday considering Murray had started every contest so far this season. Off the bench he was able to contribute 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a block across 23 minutes.