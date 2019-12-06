Play

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will start, as expected

Murray (illness) is starting Thursday against the Knicks, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Murray was tagged as probable due to illness leading up to the contest, but he's been cleared to take the court for Thursday's clash. He's averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists over his last five contests.

