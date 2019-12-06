Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will start, as expected
Murray (illness) is starting Thursday against the Knicks, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Murray was tagged as probable due to illness leading up to the contest, but he's been cleared to take the court for Thursday's clash. He's averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists over his last five contests.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.