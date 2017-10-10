Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will start Tuesday
Murray (rest) will start at point guard in Tuesday's preseason game against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Murray didn't play in the Nuggets' last preseason game because the team decided to rest him, but finished his last preseason start with 20 points, three steals, two assists and one rebound Wednesday against the Lakers. Entering the regular season, the 20-year-old is currently battling Emmanuel Mudiay for the starting point guard role.
