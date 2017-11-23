Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will start Wednesday vs. Houston

Updating a previous note, the Nuggets will start Murray -- not Emmanuel Mudiay -- at point guard Wednesday against Houston, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Denver initially stated that Mudiay would make his first start of the season, but that decision was quickly reversed, and it will be Murray at point guard. Gary Harris will get the nod at the two, while Wilson Chandler, Will Barton and Nikola Jokic round out the starting five in the absence of Paul Millsap (wrist).