Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will take on bench role Monday

Murray is expected to come off the bench during Monday's preseason matchup with the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Murray is in an open competition with Emmanuel Mudiay for rights to the starting point guard role, so while Murray drew the start in the preseason opener, coach Michael Malone will turn to Mudiay for the team's second preseason contest. The battle should continue throughout the rest of the exhibition schedule, so both players are going to get plenty of opportunities to impress. Murray had nine points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes in the opener, while Mudiay had 19 points, two rebounds and six assists across 28 minutes.