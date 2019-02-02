Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Without firm timetable
Murray (ankle) has not been ruled out of Saturday's game against Minnesota, but the Nuggets are concerned about his sprained left ankle, Mile High Sports reports. "There is a big difference between saying someone can play and he can play effectively," coach Mike Malone said after Friday's game. "Right now, Jamal knows right now that he is in no shape to go out there and play on that ankle."
Judging from Malone's words, Murray doesn't appear to be overly close to full health, but the fact that he hasn't yet been ruled out Saturday leaves a glimmer of hope. Malone went on to say that he's "concerned" about Murray's ankle, but he's hopeful that the young guard will be able to return sometime during the team's upcoming road trip. "The ankle is that bad where he is accepting. You know what I mean?," Malone said when asked how Murray is handling the situation. "It is one of those things where he knows that he cannot go out there and play." Given all of this context, it seems unlikely that Murray is back in action Saturday, but the Nuggets likely won't offer confirmation until closer to game-time.
