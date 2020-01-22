Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Without timetable

Murray (ankle) is without a firm timetable to return, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Coach Mike Malone said Monday that both Murray and Paul Millsap are "a ways off" from returning to game action, which is not the most encouraging quote considering Murray has already missed the last three games. At this point, it's unclear if he'll miss days or weeks, but Monte Morris should continue to pick up significant minutes at point guard so long as Murray remains sidelined.