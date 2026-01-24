Murray (hamstring/hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Murray will be sidelined Friday while managing right hamstring inflammation and left hip inflammation. He's been on a tear offensively, averaging 29.7 points, 6.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals over the past six games. Jalen Pickett and Bruce Brown are in line to absorb additional responsibilities, with Murray's next chance to play coming Sunday against the Grizzlies.