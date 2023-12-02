Murray (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Suns, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Murray can't seem to catch a break. He just returned from an 11-game absence Wednesday due to his hamstring issue, only to sprain his ankle in the process. It remains to be seen if he'll be available for Saturday's game against the Kings. With Murray out, Reggie Jackson will likely be tasked with running point for the Nuggets.