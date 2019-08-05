Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't play in FIBA World Cup

Murray will not play for Team Canada at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Murray initially intended to join a talented Canadian roster, but he suffered an ankle injury during a recent training session and will hold himself out on what looks to be a mostly precautionary basis. It's a disappointing development for both Murray and Team Canada, but with two-plus months before the start of the NBA season, the point guard should be fully healthy for the Nuggets by the time camp rolls around.