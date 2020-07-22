Murray will not participate in Wednesday's scrimmage, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Coach Michael Malone is also choosing to hold out Gary Harris, Torrey Craig and Will Barton. As a result, we should expect Troy Daniels to see extended run.
