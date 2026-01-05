Murray (ankle) won't play Monday against the 76ers.

Murray had been listed as probable due to a left ankle sprain prior to Sunday's game against the Nets, but he proceeded to play through the injury en route to producing 27 points (11-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 assists and six rebounds over 40 minutes in the Nuggets' 127-115 loss. The Nuggets will exercise caution and hold him out Monday for the second leg of a back-to-back set, however. With Murray sidelined, the Nuggets could rely heavily on Jalen Pickett out of the backcourt. Murray will likely return to action Wednesday in Boston.