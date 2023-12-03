Murray (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Kings,Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Murray will miss his second straight game with his ankle issue, but he's believed to be day-to-day. Reggie Jackson (quadriceps, probable) is expected to draw the start in Murray's place once again. Murray's next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Clippers.
