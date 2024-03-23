Murray (ankle) is out for Saturday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Murray has been downgraded from questionable to out Saturday due to a left ankle injury he suffered against the Knicks. Reggie Jackson will likely start in his absence. Murray's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Memphis.
