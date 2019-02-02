Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't play Saturday

Murray (ankle) is out Saturday against the Timberwolves.

Murray is without a firm timetable for his return from a sprained left ankle, and comments made by coach Michael Malone suggest the team doesn't want him on the floor until he can "play effectively." For the duration of Murray's absence, we should expect Monte Morris to continue starting at point guard.

