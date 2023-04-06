Murray (thumb) will miss Thursday's game versus the Suns.

Murray departed Tuesday's game versus the Rockets prematurely after suffering a thumb sprain, and he will miss at least one game to rest the issue. With the Nuggets having already claimed the top spot in the West, the staff will likely ensure he's fully healthy before putting him back on the floor, and there are only two more opportunities for him to suit up Saturday versus the Jazz or Sunday against the Kings. Bruce Brown will likely draw the starting nod against the Jazz, though Reggie Jackson figures to be a bigger factor as well.