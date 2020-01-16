Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't play Thursday
Coach Mike Malone said Murray (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Murray injured his ankle during Wednesday's game against the Hornets, and while he avoided structural damage, the issue will keep him sidelined for at least one game. The Nuggets have yet to provide an official timetable for his return, so the point guard should continue to be considered day-to-day for now. With Murray unavailable, Monte Morris should join the starting lineup and benefit from increased minutes.
