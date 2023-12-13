Murray (ankles) won't be available Tuesday versus the Bulls, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Murray has been battling bilateral ankle sprains, so it's no surprise to see the Nuggets exercise caution with him on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Reggie Jackson will likely step into the starting lineup at point guard in Murray's place.
