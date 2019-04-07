Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't play vs. Blazers
Murray will sit out Sunday's game for rest against the Trail Blazers.
Coach Michael Malone will opt to give Murray the day off to stay fresh for the upcoming playoffs. In Murray's place, Monte Morris should see extra run and is a strong candidate to draw the start at point guard.
