Murray (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
The Nuggets are giving Murray a game off as they try to ease the guard's workload back to normal following his left knee injury. With Murray absent Wednesday, Bones Hyland and Christian Braun are candidates to see increased run against the Kings.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Continues excellent form Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Solid all-around effort•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play vs. Suns•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play Christmas Day•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dishes game-high 12 assists•