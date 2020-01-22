Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't play Wednesday
Murray (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Houston, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Murray, Paul Millsap (knee) and Mason Plumlee (foot) are ruled out Wednesday and Gary Harris (groin) is doubtful, leaving the Nuggets shorthanded once again. Monte Morris should remain in the starting five until Murray is able to return from the left ankle sprain.
