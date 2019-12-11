Play

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't return Tuesday

Murray (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's contest, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Murray suffered an trunk contusion during the early going of Tuesday's matchup against Philadelphia and didn't return to the floor. It appears though that the guard has avoided serious injury, as x-rays were negative. As a result, Murray should likely be tabbed at least questionable for Thursday's game against Portland.

More News
Our Latest Stories