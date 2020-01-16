Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't return Wednesday

Murray suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter of Wednesday's tilt with the Hornets and won't return, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Fortunately, the injury doesn't appear to be as bad as initially thought and X-rays came back negative, per Winge, though Murray will be held out for the remainder of Wednesday's contest. Murray required assistance from his teammates in exiting the floor after he injured his ankle attempting to contest Terry Roziers' shot. If he's forced to miss an extended period of time, Monte Morris is the best bet to take on starting minutes, while Malik Beasley could be expected to see an increase in run off the bench.