Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Head coach Michael Malone said the club is hopeful it will have Murray back by the playoffs, though there has been uncertainty around the right hamstring injury. Malone said Sunday, "Hopefully, he's able to be back by then. This has been a weird one. Day-to-day, day-to-day, then all of the sudden, it's not day-to-day." Murray's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Sacramento, though the club could remain cautious with the star guard ahead of the playoffs. Jalen Pickett and Russell Westbrook are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Murray being sidelined.