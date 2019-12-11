Nuggets' Jamal Murray: X-rays return negative
Murray (upper body) had x-rays return negative, and he's still questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
It seems Murray has avoided a serious injury. According to the TNT broadcast, the medical staff is working on some padding options for under Murray's jersey with hopes that he can return.
