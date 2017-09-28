Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Out for preseason opener Saturday

Nelson has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason opener against the Warriors, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Nelson has missed the first few days of Nuggets training camp due to a toe injury and will now remain sidelined for the preseason opener. Jamal Murray and Emmanuel Mudiay are expected to switch off as starters at point guard throughout the preseason, which should mean Nelson operates in a bench role once healthy. However, if both struggle, Nelson may get a look with the top unit as well considering the veteran started 40 of the 75 games he played last season.