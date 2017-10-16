Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Set to open season in bench role
Nelson will come off the bench to start the 2017-18 season, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
The Nuggets' point guard competition has long been believed to be between Emmanuel Mudiay and Jamal Murray, so this is merely a confirmation of what was originally expected. Nelson started 40 of the 75 games he played in last year, but will now have to settle for the No. 3 job early on. If the two younger guys struggle, however, Nelson could see his role grow as the season wears on. For now, this will likely keep him off the radar for most fantasy leagues.
