Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: To miss second preseason game

Nelson (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Lakers, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Nelson will be forced to sit out his second consecutive preseason tilt as he tends to a nagging toe injury. A timeline for his return to the court has yet to be revealed, so we'll just have to wait and see how quickly the ailment heals over the coming days. The Nuggets will square off against the Lakers again on Wednesday.