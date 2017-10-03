Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Will make preseason debut Wednesday

Nelson (toe) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Nelson missed the first two exhibition contests due to a toe injury, but is finally ready to make his debut. While Jamal Murray and Emmanuel Mudiay are currently the top two options to start at point guard, Nelson could still be a factor here after starting 40 games last season, so it should be a competition to monitor until the regular-season opener.