Green posted nine points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and an assist across 22 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss at Brooklyn.
Green had scored 10 or more points in five straight games before ending that streak here, although, at the same time, he has now grabbed six or more boards in five games in a row. Green's upside might never be extremely high while coming off the bench, but he is making the most of his minutes available -- he is averaging 12.0 points and 6.8 rebounds across 22 minutes per game through his last six appearances.
