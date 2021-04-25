Green provided 10 points (4-5 FG, 2=2 3Pt) and three rebounds across 21 minutes in Saturday's 129-116 win over the Rockets.

The arrival of Aaron Gordon has added a huge dose of volatility to Green's overall production, but he stands to make an impact whenever the Nuggets find themselves in a lopsided game heading into the second half. He demonstrated that in previous beatdowns of Houston and Miami over the past few weeks. Still, that isn't enough to uncap his limited fantasy value at this point in the season.