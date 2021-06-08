Green closed with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 loss to Phoenix.

Green had one of his better games in recent memory, taking advantage of the fact his teammates were struggling to find their rhythm. Typically locked into a secondary role off the bench, Green is more of a role player for the Nuggets and so nights like this are not likely to become a regular occurrence.