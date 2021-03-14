Green (illness) recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and five rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Nuggets' 116-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Green had missed the Nuggets' last eight games, first due to a shoulder sprain before he fell victim to a stomach ailment. After gaining clearance for Saturday's game, Green slotted back in as Denver's backup power forward behind Paul Millsap. He'll likely see his minutes fall in the 15-to-20-minute range in most games when Denver has all of its key rotation players available.