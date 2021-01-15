Green produced 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds across 28 minutes in Thursday's 114-104 win over the Warriors.

Green continues to put up respectable rebound totals with the second unit, rivaling starter Paul Millsap's production. Since his return to action on January 1, he's averaged close to seven rebounds per game, and his shot-making numbers are crushing career-highs. The Alabama product is heaving up 4.5 three-point attempts per game at a conversion rate of 52.8 percent. His present fantasy value may be at the highest level of his seven-year career.