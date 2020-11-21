Green and the Nuggets have come to terms on a two-year, $15 million deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This likely was not part of the Nuggets original plan, as they were caught of guard by Jerami Grant signing a big deal with the Pistons. Still, Green is not a bad fallback option. The 30-year-old was a solid contributor off the bench for the Clippers the last two seasons. He averaged 6.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 triples across 20.7 minutes last season. He also shot nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc the last two seasons, so his ability to play big and still stretch the floor are certainly valuable.