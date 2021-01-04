Green finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 124-109 victory over Minnesota.

Green was excellent in his second game of the season, picking up some additional playing time down the stretch. He has a reasonably friendly fantasy game and simply needs enough playing time to be able to flaunt his talents. Until Michael Porter Jr (contact tracing) is back on the court, it is hard to get a good read on just how the minutes will play out in Denver. Green, while somewhat appealing, is more of a deep league asset at this point.