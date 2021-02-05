Green will start in Thursday's game against the Lakers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Green is in the starting lineup for the first time this season with Gary Harris (thigh) and PJ Dozier (hamstring) both sidelined. He's averaging a solid 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 2.0 triples and 1.0 steals per game across his last five showings.
