Green compiled 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal across 14 minutes in Sunday's 126-102 win over the Hawks.

Green's burst of production in only 14 minutes is definitely an outlier, as his 20 points were a season-high for the journeyman forward. He currently averages 19 minutes per game for the Nuggets, but the roster just got a bit more crowded with Aaron Gordon's arrival. Gordon replaced Paul Millsap in the starting lineup Sunday, and that demotion's ripple effect could affect Green's production negatively.moving forward.