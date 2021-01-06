Green put up 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go with six rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Nuggets' 123-116 win over the Timberwolves.

Green has feasted against the porous Minnesota frontcourt in back-to-back games, totaling 31 points on 55.6 percent shooting from the field and 54.5 percent shooting from three-point range. Despite his second-unit role, the forward should get the chance to occasionally put up gaudy lines in blowouts, but his playing time will likely vary wildly from game to game. Prior to the home-and-away series with Minnesota, Green logged just 12 minutes in his lone other appearance this season, a three-point loss to the Suns on New Year's Day.