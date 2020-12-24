Green (calf) is out Friday against the Clippers, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.
Green will miss his second straight regular-season game due to a strained left calf. During the opener, which went to overtime, Paul Millsap played 36 minutes and Isaiah Hartenstein saw nine minutes. Once Green returns, both those players could see a dip in role.
