Green is out for Friday's preseason finale against the Trail Blazers due to a strained left calf, TJ McBride of Blue Wire Podcasts reports.
Green has been minimally productive in two preseason games, averaging 6.6 fantasy points in 17.6 minutes per contest. While he's out Friday, Bol Bol could see more action.
