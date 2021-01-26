Green recorded 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals in 22 minutes during the 117-113 win against Dallas on Monday.

After starting the season excellently, Green has fallen off a bit. The forward has seen a consistent season fall to a rollercoaster trend, but has picked up the pace as of late. He is currently averaging 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists during this two match spree. He is viable, as long as, he can continue this newly found form.