Green is probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to a strained right shoulder.
Green played 30 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Wizards, posting nine points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and two assists. However, he's emerged from that game with a strained shoulder. Despite the injury, he should play Friday and continue to see elevated minutes with Paul Millsap (knee) sidelined.
More News
-
Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Rejoins starting five•
-
Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Nuggets' JaMychal Green: In starting lineup Thursday•
-
Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Stays hot•
-
Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Posts another strong performance•
-
Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Tallies 16 points Saturday•