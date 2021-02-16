Green will start Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
The 30-year-old will make his second start of the season with Paul Millsap (knee) sitting out Tuesday. Green put up 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during his previous start this season.
