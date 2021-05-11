Green will come off the bench Tuesday at Charlotte, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

The 30-year-old started Saturday and had nine points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes, but he'll shift back to the bench Tuesday with Aaron Gordon (calf) rejoining the lineup. Green averaged 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.0 minutes in the five games preceding the spot start.